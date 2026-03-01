First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.67 and traded as high as $53.20. First Capital shares last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 6,365 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get First Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Capital

First Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $170.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.