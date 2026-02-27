Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $33,115.25 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $33,115.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,799 shares in the company, valued at $967,002.55. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verneuil Vanina De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Verneuil Vanina De sold 13,700 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $134,534.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Verneuil Vanina De sold 3,117 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,705.01.

Shares of VIR opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $65,100,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 519,374 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 582,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 519,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Astellas strategic collaboration materially de‑risks and commercializes Vir's prostate‑cancer asset (VIR‑5500) with up‑front/near‑term payments plus up to ~$1.7B in total contingent payments — this is a major validation and potential multi‑year revenue driver.

Priced public offering (dilutive): Vir priced 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (~$150M gross proceeds). The raise shored up the balance sheet but the discounted issuance is dilutive and prompted selling pressure.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

