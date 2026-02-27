StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

StandardAero reported a record 2025 with revenue up ~16% and Adjusted EBITDA up ~17%, generated $209 million of free cash flow for the year (>$300 million in H2), reduced leverage to 2.4x, and authorized a $450 million share repurchase program.

of free cash flow for the year (>$300 million in H2), reduced leverage to 2.4x, and authorized a program. The LEAP program materially accelerated — 60 engines inducted in 2025 vs. 10 in 2024, H2 revenue was ~2.5x H1, the company has developed >475 LEAP component repairs and completed its first full LEAP overhaul, with management expecting continued multi‑decade growth and early profitability in 2026.

2026 guidance targets revenue of $6.275–$6.425 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $870–$905 million, Adjusted EPS of $1.35–$1.45 (≈18% growth at midpoint), and free cash flow of $270–$300 million, implying continued margin expansion and stronger cash generation.

Ongoing supply‑chain part delays remain a constraint (depth of delay improving but not resolved) and CRS faces near‑term disruption from a December fire at its Phoenix facility plus the U.S. government shutdown, which management says will pressure Q1 CRS revenue and margins.

NYSE:SARO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.60. 6,565,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.04.

StandardAero announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SARO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

