Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Price

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Perrigo Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $13.38. 2,633,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,195. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Perrigo has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 237.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

