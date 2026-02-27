American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Increased to Neutral at Zelman & Associates

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

AMWD stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 220,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,618. The company has a market capitalization of $730.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

