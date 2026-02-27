DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Price

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $800.00 to $900.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.33.

EME stock traded down $28.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $718.12. 242,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.39. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

