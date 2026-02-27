CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Stock Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.83% of CLEAR Secure worth $391,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 4,531,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 909,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 805,795 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,190. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,853. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,532 shares of company stock worth $1,446,812 in the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 financials — Revenue $240.8M (+16.7% y/y) beat consensus, improved margins and $187.4M free cash flow for the quarter; company also set a full‑year 2026 free‑cash‑flow target of at least $440M. PR Newswire

Strong Q4 financials — Revenue $240.8M (+16.7% y/y) beat consensus, improved margins and $187.4M free cash flow for the quarter; company also set a full‑year 2026 free‑cash‑flow target of at least $440M. Positive Sentiment: Material capital returns — Board raised the regular quarterly dividend to $0.15, declared a special $0.20/share dividend, and added $125M to the share‑repurchase authorization (≈$250.3M remaining), supporting shareholder yield and buyback-driven EPS support. PR Newswire

Material capital returns — Board raised the regular quarterly dividend to $0.15, declared a special $0.20/share dividend, and added $125M to the share‑repurchase authorization (≈$250.3M remaining), supporting shareholder yield and buyback-driven EPS support. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target upgrades — Several firms raised targets/ratings (JPMorgan to $47 OW, Stifel to $51 hold, Telsey to $55 outperform), which can lift sentiment and dealer coverage. Benzinga (JPMorgan) StreetInsider (Stifel) TickerReport (Telsey)

Analyst price‑target upgrades — Several firms raised targets/ratings (JPMorgan to $47 OW, Stifel to $51 hold, Telsey to $55 outperform), which can lift sentiment and dealer coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Forward guidance — Q1 revenue guidance of $242–245M (slightly above consensus) and bookings guidance show continued top‑line growth but are generally in line with management expectations. PR Newswire

Forward guidance — Q1 revenue guidance of $242–245M (slightly above consensus) and bookings guidance show continued top‑line growth but are generally in line with management expectations. Neutral Sentiment: EPS vs. expectations — Reported EPS matched the consensus ($0.31), so while revenue and cash flow headlines are strong, earnings were only in line and remain below prior-year levels. Zacks

EPS vs. expectations — Reported EPS matched the consensus ($0.31), so while revenue and cash flow headlines are strong, earnings were only in line and remain below prior-year levels. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $33 but kept an “underweight” stance, implying significant downside versus the current price; divergent analyst opinions could add volatility. Benzinga (Wells Fargo)

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

