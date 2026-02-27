Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Trading 6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.45 and last traded at $61.37. Approximately 372,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 620,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $273,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 106,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,026.88. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,260 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $77,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 135,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,586.56. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,238,549. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 320.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 370,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

