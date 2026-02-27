Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 687,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $46.39.
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
