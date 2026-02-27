NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.2270, with a volume of 816768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.