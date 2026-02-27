Needham & Company LLC Lowers Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $31.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.09% from the company’s previous close.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

Docebo stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,830. Docebo has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $503.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Docebo had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 63.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 467.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 130,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Docebo by 84.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.