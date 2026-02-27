DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Onespan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onespan

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 469,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Onespan has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Onespan had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onespan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Onespan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Onespan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after buying an additional 428,983 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Onespan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,099,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,364,000 after buying an additional 69,138 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Onespan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Onespan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — OneSpan reported $0.36 EPS (above consensus) and $62.9M revenue, both topping estimates, showing improving profitability and a healthy net margin. OneSpan Q4 Beat (Zacks)

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — OneSpan reported $0.36 EPS (above consensus) and $62.9M revenue, both topping estimates, showing improving profitability and a healthy net margin. Positive Sentiment: Raised dividend — board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 (8.3% increase), implying a ~4.7% yield, which supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow.

Raised dividend — board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 (8.3% increase), implying a ~4.7% yield, which supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guide slightly above Street — company set revenue guidance roughly $244–$249M versus consensus near $242.9M, a modest beat that supports revenue visibility. OneSpan FY‑2026 Guidance & Press Release (MarketBeat)

FY‑2026 revenue guide slightly above Street — company set revenue guidance roughly $244–$249M versus consensus near $242.9M, a modest beat that supports revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Product/market message — management outlined 4–5% software & services growth for 2026 and emphasized advancing cybersecurity and digital agreements, indicating continued secular demand in authentication and digital transaction security. OneSpan Growth Outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Product/market message — management outlined 4–5% software & services growth for 2026 and emphasized advancing cybersecurity and digital agreements, indicating continued secular demand in authentication and digital transaction security. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market color and call materials available — full earnings call transcript, slide deck and third‑party takeaways were published for deeper diligence (useful but informational). Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha) Earnings Summary (Benzinga)

Analyst/market color and call materials available — full earnings call transcript, slide deck and third‑party takeaways were published for deeper diligence (useful but informational). Negative Sentiment: Unclear EPS guidance — the company’s update did not provide a concrete FY‑2026 EPS target (or it was omitted in the release), which can increase short‑term volatility as investors await clarity on margin and profitability trajectory.

Onespan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.