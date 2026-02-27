Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.4%

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 2,535,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,255. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $971.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Ramaco Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

