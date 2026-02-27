Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Announces $0.59 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
Perpetual Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Perpetual Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.