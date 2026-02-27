Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Announces $0.59 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services. It offers investment capabilities across a range of asset classes, including Australian and global equities, mortgages, cash and fixed interest, and Australian listed property.

