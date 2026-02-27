Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

