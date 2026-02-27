Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.42.
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile
