Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.