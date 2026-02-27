Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

