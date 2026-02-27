K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 460 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $698,848,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,740.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,654.24 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,052.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,165.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 35.38%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.67.

Very strong top‑line and segment growth — Q4 revenue rose ~44–45%, GMV and fintech (Mercado Pago) surged, and user additions accelerated; company cites AI investments as a revenue/efficiency driver.

Market/institutional view: some analysts and institutional holders see the pullback as a buying opportunity — institutional ownership is high and a number of firms retained Buy/Outperform ratings after the print.

Recent inflows/new positions: at least one asset manager (SQUADRA) initiated/added a material stake, signaling active investor interest on weakness.

Analyst reactions: several firms cut price targets (examples: Barclays, Cantor, Wedbush, BTIG) but generally kept positive ratings — view is that cuts reflect near‑term margin pressure rather than a change to the long‑term thesis.

Leadership/strategy update: management is accelerating investments in AI, logistics and credit to capture penetration in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina — a strategic choice that supports long‑term TAM but clouds near‑term profitability.

EPS miss and margin compression: Q4 EPS (~$11.03) missed consensus, driven by higher spending (lowered free‑shipping thresholds, logistics and credit growth) — investors punished the miss and the uncertainty about when margins will recover.

Aftermath: the mixed print triggered sharp intraday selling and some analysts trimmed near‑term estimates; margin risk is the principal downside catalyst while revenue growth is intact.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

