JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $63,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBND. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,477,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 635,086 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 423,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 387,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JBND opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.