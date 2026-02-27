iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,295 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the January 29th total of 202,176 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172,502 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:EWN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.80. 88,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,976. The firm has a market cap of $361.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Components primarily include consumer staples, financial and industrials companies. The Fund invests in a particular segment of the securities markets and seeks to track the performance of a securities index that generally is not representative of the market as a whole.

