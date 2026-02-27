iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 405,547 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the January 29th total of 1,012,258 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. BFI Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 513,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,324. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

