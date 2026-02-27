Insider Selling: BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Galli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $29,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $410,914.79. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BV Financial Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of BVFL stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $18.68. 15,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.42. BV Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BV Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised BV Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of BV Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BV Financial by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

