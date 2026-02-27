Check-Cap (MBAI) & The Competition Financial Review

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Check-Cap to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.1% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Check-Cap and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Check-Cap
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Check-Cap Competitors
|77
|78
|155
|6
|2.28
Profitability
This table compares Check-Cap and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Check-Cap Competitors
|-570.12%
|-153.34%
|-54.42%
Risk & Volatility
Check-Cap has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Check-Cap and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|-$25.15 million
|-0.59
|Check-Cap Competitors
|$61.66 million
|-$32.15 million
|5.39
Check-Cap’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Check-Cap rivals beat Check-Cap on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
