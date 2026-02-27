Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $314.45 and last traded at $325.49. 21,322,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 25,077,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

