K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TAT Technologies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $689.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.93. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TATT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $53.00 price target on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Featured Articles

