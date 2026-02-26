Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 95.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.15 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $57.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

