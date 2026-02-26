K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

