The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Croban acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.97.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). PR Newswire: HD Q4 release

Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend announcement

Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. PYMNTS: B2B business

Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. Negative Sentiment: Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Fortune: CEO comments

Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Negative Sentiment: Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. QuiverQuant: sector jitters

Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. Negative Sentiment: Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Seeking Alpha: valuation concerns

Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows noted — Recent insider sales and some big institutional rebalances were flagged in the data feed, which can add short‑term selling pressure. Source: newsfeed data

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

