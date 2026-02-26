GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.0150, with a volume of 2481883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoodRx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

GoodRx Stock Down 18.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $194.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 124.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 156,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GoodRx by 99.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

