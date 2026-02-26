Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $10.62. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $11.3240, with a volume of 77,316 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $835.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 14.06%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

