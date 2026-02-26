Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $14.40. Opera shares last traded at $15.1090, with a volume of 778,391 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Opera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Opera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPRA

Opera Trading Up 21.7%

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Opera had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Opera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 554.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Opera by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.