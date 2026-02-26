Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jeffrey Alan Jones Sells 4,582 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $66,301.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,736.96. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Friday, February 20th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,982 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $67,854.84.
- On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,632 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $44,791.44.
Shares of CGEM stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 250,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,163. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.
- Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest shows 0 shares outstanding as of Feb. 25 — if accurate, near-zero short interest reduces potential forced selling from shorts and can cap downside pressure. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive on balance: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a long-run average price target substantially above the current quote, while a few shops have trimmed ratings recently — this creates both upside narrative and dispersion in expectations. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk-on flows may be softer (noted crypto weakness), which can pressure small/biotech names generally but is not company-specific. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares at an average $14.47 (≈$195.6k), trimming his stake by ~3.34%; multiple recent sales by the CEO may be viewed negatively by investors as signaling insider monetization. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Other senior insiders also sold on Feb. 24: Jeffrey Alan Jones (4,582 shares) and Jacquelyn L. Sumer (3,601 shares) at the same ~$14.47 price — these coordinated/clustered sales amplify perception of insider cashing out. Read More. • Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Director/executive Jennifer Michaelson executed two recent sales (3,601 shares at $14.47 on Feb. 24 and 1,752 shares at $13.99 on Feb. 23), further trimming insider holdings. Read More.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
