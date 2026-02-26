Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jeffrey Alan Jones Sells 4,582 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $66,301.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,736.96. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Alan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,982 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $67,854.84.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,632 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $44,791.44.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGEM stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 250,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,163. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 632.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,289 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,766,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 1,365,248 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,803,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest shows 0 shares outstanding as of Feb. 25 — if accurate, near-zero short interest reduces potential forced selling from shorts and can cap downside pressure. Read More.

Reported short interest shows 0 shares outstanding as of Feb. 25 — if accurate, near-zero short interest reduces potential forced selling from shorts and can cap downside pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive on balance: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a long-run average price target substantially above the current quote, while a few shops have trimmed ratings recently — this creates both upside narrative and dispersion in expectations. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive on balance: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a long-run average price target substantially above the current quote, while a few shops have trimmed ratings recently — this creates both upside narrative and dispersion in expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk-on flows may be softer (noted crypto weakness), which can pressure small/biotech names generally but is not company-specific. Read More.

Macro risk-on flows may be softer (noted crypto weakness), which can pressure small/biotech names generally but is not company-specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares at an average $14.47 (≈$195.6k), trimming his stake by ~3.34%; multiple recent sales by the CEO may be viewed negatively by investors as signaling insider monetization. Read More.

CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares at an average $14.47 (≈$195.6k), trimming his stake by ~3.34%; multiple recent sales by the CEO may be viewed negatively by investors as signaling insider monetization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other senior insiders also sold on Feb. 24: Jeffrey Alan Jones (4,582 shares) and Jacquelyn L. Sumer (3,601 shares) at the same ~$14.47 price — these coordinated/clustered sales amplify perception of insider cashing out. Read More. • Read More.

Other senior insiders also sold on Feb. 24: Jeffrey Alan Jones (4,582 shares) and Jacquelyn L. Sumer (3,601 shares) at the same ~$14.47 price — these coordinated/clustered sales amplify perception of insider cashing out. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director/executive Jennifer Michaelson executed two recent sales (3,601 shares at $14.47 on Feb. 24 and 1,752 shares at $13.99 on Feb. 23), further trimming insider holdings. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

