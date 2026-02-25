BNP Paribas Exane Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $391.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.37.

Shares of HD stock traded down $12.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,212. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.12. The company has a market capitalization of $370.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

