Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($0.59), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $522.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.08 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.

Lucid Group Stock Up 5.1%

LCID traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Lucid Group has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $33.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lucid Group by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 2,167,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Lucid Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,465,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 2,068,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

