LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LTC Properties also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 350,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,064. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 25,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,559.44. This represents a 64.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.