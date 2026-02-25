Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $1,457,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,138.65. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07.

Amazon.com stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. 41,046,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,408,398. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

