Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 19,140 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 19,140 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $6,073,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,552,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,569,448,864.40. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 345,111 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $108,961,896.03.

On Friday, February 20th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 109,297 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.81, for a total value of $34,407,788.57.

On Thursday, February 19th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 101,902 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $31,802,595.18.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 104,540 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.64, for a total value of $33,624,245.60.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 180,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.09, for a total value of $58,516,200.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 100,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.58, for a total value of $32,658,000.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $14.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,983,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $373.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $318.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $368.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

