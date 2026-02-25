Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 109,297 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 109,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.81, for a total value of $34,407,788.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,768,284.08. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 345,111 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $108,961,896.03.

On Monday, February 23rd, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 19,140 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $6,073,122.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 101,902 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $31,802,595.18.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 104,540 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.64, for a total transaction of $33,624,245.60.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 180,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.09, for a total transaction of $58,516,200.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 100,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.58, for a total transaction of $32,658,000.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE:RCL traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.01.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 557.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $318.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.