Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.69 and last traded at $71.62. Approximately 113,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 180,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.