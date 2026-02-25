Q1 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Lifted by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

LBRT opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.49. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 9,696 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $250,059.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $710,978.72. The trade was a 54.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 784,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,918,706.22. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

