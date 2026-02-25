What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for WTTR Q3 Earnings?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

WTTR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Piper Sandler set a $14.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 211,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $2,353,965.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,460.05. This represents a 86.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 332,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,896 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

Featured Articles

