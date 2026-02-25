Brokers Offer Predictions for Fossil Group FY2025 Earnings

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fossil Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert expects that the accessories brand company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Fossil Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Fossil Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Fossil Group stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Fossil Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.90.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 28,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,975.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,414.34. The trade was a 40.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

