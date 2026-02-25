Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.830-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 915,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,091. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $19,378,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

