Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.350-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 354,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,632. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $441.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,585.55. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $112,612.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,689.05. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,958 shares of company stock worth $837,371 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

