Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.2010. 415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as spectrophotometers, colorimeters, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general-purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.

