Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Issues Earnings Results

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Here are the key takeaways from Brooks Macdonald Group’s conference call:

Returned to net flows and exceeded GBP 20 billion of FUMA , while reporting 12% revenue growth, double‑digit MPS growth and 50% BPS growth, driven by strong investment performance.

and exceeded , while reporting 12% revenue growth, double‑digit MPS growth and 50% BPS growth, driven by strong investment performance. Major digital and AI-led upgrades (digital onboarding, an IT support bot and automated fact‑sheet production) have materially reduced manual work, freed capacity for client-facing staff and improved retention.

Major digital and AI-led upgrades (digital onboarding, an IT support bot and automated fact‑sheet production) have materially reduced manual work, freed capacity for client-facing staff and improved retention. H1 cash outflow (~GBP 21m) reflected transformation spend, a one‑off office fit‑out and shareholder returns (~GBP 11m); management says H2 investment will be lower (roughly half H1 levels) but expects a ~GBP 10m deferred M&A payment.

H1 cash outflow (~GBP 21m) reflected transformation spend, a one‑off office fit‑out and shareholder returns (~GBP 11m); management says H2 investment will be lower (roughly half H1 levels) but expects a ~GBP 10m deferred M&A payment. Growth strategy: the firm targets a 20% increase in IFAs served over three years, pursuing both organic expansion and selective acquisitions focused on quality, cultural fit and earnings accretion.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

BRK stock traded down GBX 55 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,615. The company had a trading volume of 23,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,350 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880. The stock has a market cap of £249.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,630.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

Further Reading

