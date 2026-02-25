Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.70 and last traded at GBX 13.72. Approximately 110,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 546,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX (0.50) EPS for the quarter. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 137.11% and a negative net margin of 195.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Antibodies plc will post -129.9999875 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation. These services include antigen expression, antibody production, purification and sequencing, antibody humanisation using Fusion’s proprietary CDRx TM platform and the production of antibody generating stable cell lines to provide material for use in clinical trials.

