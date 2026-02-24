Euroholdings (NASDAQ:EHLD) Announces Earnings Results

Euroholdings (NASDAQ:EHLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EHLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Euroholdings has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $37.59.

Euroholdings Ltd. (the “Company”), was incorporated on March 20, 2024 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, or “Euroseas”) to serve as the holding company of three subsidiaries that were spun-off by Euroseas to Euroholdings on March 17, 2025.

Euroholdings Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. The Company’s operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd. an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels.

