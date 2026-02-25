Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 1,436,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,911. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 967.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 439.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 285.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 46.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.