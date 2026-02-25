ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ExlService has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,245.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,163 shares of company stock worth $884,909 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,576,000 after acquiring an additional 514,911 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,794,000 after buying an additional 2,154,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,181,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,689,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 705,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,405,000 after acquiring an additional 411,652 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.