Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of Tanger stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Tanger had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Tanger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.410-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 124.47%.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

